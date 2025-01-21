Court to choose preventive measure for former commander of 155th Brigade Riumshyn tomorrow - media (supplemented)

The court session to choose a preventive measure for the former commander of the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade of Anne of Kyiv, Dmytro Riumshyn, was postponed until tomorrow.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

"The election of a preventive measure for the former commander of the 155th Brigade, Dmytro Ryumshyn, was postponed until tomorrow. The meeting will be held in a closed session," the statement said.

The ex-commander of the brigade is suspected of inaction by the military authorities under martial law, stating that he "did not respond to offenses in his unit, including the arbitrary abandonment of the military unit by his soldiers." According to the investigation, some of the cases of AWOL took place in the EU, where the brigade was undergoing training.

Riumshyn told reporters that he did not admit his guilt.

As a reminder, on January 20, 2025, Riumshin was detained by the SSU.

Situation in the 155th Brigade

As a reminder, on 1 January 2025, Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov outlined a number of facts about the circumstances of the formation and functioning of the 155th mechanised brigade "Anne of Kyiv", which entered the battle near Pokrovsk and suffered significant losses there.

According to him, the 155th Brigade faced a number of problems: 1,700 soldiers left the brigade without permission before the first battle, the brigade commander was fired immediately after the battle, and one of the brigade's leaders died of a heart attack.

Butusov conducted a lengthy investigation to find out what exactly led to the significant losses among the brigade's personnel and equipment and the massive AWOL.

In October, the 155th Brigade left for training in France. 1924 servicemen were sent there, of whom only 51 had more than a year of military service, 459 had up to a year of experience, and the majority, 1414, had just enlisted and served for less than 2 months, about 150 were sent to France even without undergoing the BGMT. About 50 military from brigade fled to France.

Read more: 231st Battalion of 128th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade supported its former battalion commander Riumshyn

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET also reports that the brigade has not been provided with the necessary weapons. In particular, the brigade did not receive any drones from the state to perform combat missions. Also, according to Butusov, there were no electronic warfare equipment. The brigade was supplied by volunteers.

In addition, all the 120 mm mortar shells produced by the Ministry of Strategic Industries that were issued to the brigade were defective.

On 2 January, it became known that the State Bureau of Investigation had launched an investigation into mass AWOL in the 155th "Anne of Kyiv" Brigade following media reports. In turn, the French Ministry of Defence did not comment on the information that the 155th Anne of Kyiv Brigade, trained by the French armed forces, was the subject of an investigation in Ukraine.

Watch more: Pre-trial restrictions imposed on former Brigade Commander of 155th Brigade Riumshyn: hearing will be closed. VIDEO

Also in early January, the results of a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff regarding the 155th Brigade "Anne of Kyiv" were announced.

On 5 January, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi promised to increase the capabilities of the 155th Brigade and acknowledged that there were problems that needed to be addressed.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov said that the formation of new brigades without their support is a gross mistake that is costly for the country.

Watch more: Detention of generals and ex-commander of 155th Brigade | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO