US identifies USAID programs that will continue to operate - Rubio

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is reviewing the programs of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to identify those that will meet the country's national interests and continue to operate.

This was announced by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a press conference with Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo, Censor.NET reports.

"And those that do not, will not continue. This is not about ending foreign aid. It's about structuring it in a way that promotes the national interests of the United States," Rubio said.

He also clarified that the Trump administration has already analyzed some of USAID 's programs and determined which ones meet the new criteria. Further review and adaptation of the programs will continue to ensure that they meet the priorities of US foreign policy.

USAID

As a reminder, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered the suspension of foreign aid grants.

Subsequently, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ukraine received an order to suspend all projects and expenditures on them.

On Saturday, February 1, the official USAID website stopped working. When users try to access it, they see a message that the server's IP address cannot be found.

American billionaire Elon Musk, who was appointed by President Donald Trump to head the Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), accused the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID ) of funding research into "biological weapons, including COVID-19."

February 3, 2025 The headquarters of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is closed in Washington, DC. Employees were notified by email.

Afterward, Marco Rubio announced that he was now acting as the head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

