Explosion damaged outer shell of Chornobyl NPP Shelter – IAEA

A Russian drone attack damaged the outer coating of the protective arch of the New Safe Confinement (NSC) at the Chornobyl NPP Unit 4 Shelter.

This was reported by the IAEA, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"The IAEA team was able to see a breach in the outer layer of the NSC that occurred after the explosion. Additional information from the Ukrainian regulatory authority received this morning confirmed that the outer coating of the NSC arch sustained damage, and examinations are currently underway to determine the condition of the inner shell," the statement said.

It is noted that the IAEA representatives based at the station heard the explosion at 01:50 am local time and saw smoke and fire from their dorm rooms after the drone hit the NSC. Within minutes, firefighters and vehicles arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames, which could be seen intermittently for several hours afterward.

Read more: Russia is blackmailing IAEA to violate Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity - Foreign Ministry

"As the IAEA team was informed, radiation levels inside and outside the NSC building remain normal and stable. There have been no reports of injuries," the statement reads.

Russian strike on the sarcophagus of the Chornobyl NPP

As a reminder, President Zelenskyy said in the morning that a Russian attack drone with an explosive warhead hit the shelter of Chornobyl NPP Unit 4 on the night of February 14.

The IAEA confirmed the drone strike on the protective sarcophagus of the fourth unit of the Chornobyl NPP.

A Russian drone attack on the Chornobyl nuclear power plant compromised the integrity of the outer shell of the Shelter over Unit 4, as well as damaged equipment in the crane maintenance facility.

The spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, denied that Russian troops had attacked the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

Read more: Russia once again disrupts rotation of IAEA experts at Zaporizhzhia NPP