President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to buy at least 10 Patriot air defense systems from the United States.

He said this during a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

"I told Trump about this minimum during our phone conversation. He told me that America would work on it. So far, I have no other information," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine is also looking for opportunities to get air defense systems from other countries.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with CBS News that Ukraine is ready to purchase 10 Patriot air defense systems from the United States for $15 billion.

The president also said that he had asked the Trump administration for a license to manufacture Patriot systems and missiles for them.

Later, during a meeting with the president of El Salvador, Donald Trump complained that Zelenskyy "always wants to buy missiles."

Subsequently, Bild wrote that US President Donald Trump does not want to help Ukraine, even if he receives $50 billion in EU funds in return. He refused the corresponding lucrative deal, making new accusations against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

