US shows Ukraine and Russia "finish line" to end war, - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Russia's war against Ukraine could be ended if both sides agreed to take concrete steps towards peace.

He told journalists at the White House, The Guardian quoted him as saying, Censor.NET reports.

"Both sides just have to agree to it. We’ve shown them a pathway forward. We’ve discussed those ideas … We’ve shown them the finish line," he noted.

Rubio said the Russian attacks on Kyiv overnight "should remind everybody of why their war needs to end."

"It’s horrible. We can see the finish line, but both of them have to get there. We’re going to do everything we can to help them get there, but they have to ultimately say yes. We are using a lot of pressure on both," the official added.

Read more: I am not happy with Russia’s strikes on Kyiv. Vladimir, STOP! – Trump

On the night of 24 April, Kyiv came under a combined massive attack. The enemy used cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones. The massive attack resulted in destruction in five districts of the capital. Sviatoshynskyi district suffered the most, where an apartment building was partially destroyed.

As of 23:00, it was reported 12 dead and 90 injured.

On 25 April, Kyiv declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of today's massive Russian attack on the capital.

Read more: US did not discuss lifting sanctions against Russia as part of peace deal - Rubio