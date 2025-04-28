French government: Crimea issue is central to negotiations, cannot be resolved without Ukraine’s opinion

The issue of Crimea is central to negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the French government Sophie Prima, Censor.NET reports citing the League.

"The issue of Crimea is, of course, central to the negotiations. Europe reminds that, of course, it cannot be resolved without Ukraine's opinion and without Ukraine's final position," she said.

Prima noted that the European position is united and is to achieve a ceasefire first, which Ukraine has already agreed to, but President Putin obviously does not agree to, despite his statements.

The spokeswoman added that the talks continue daily, and a European meeting on the issue is planned for next week, but did not specify a specific date.

"Discussions are ongoing with the UK, with European countries. And the United States is getting closer to our position. You couldn't help but notice that President Trump has raised his tone a little bit on Russia. Information is exchanged on a daily basis, and the president of the republic calls his colleagues every day. So, this is an ongoing process," she summarized.

Earlier, the European Commission said that the EU supports Zelenskyy's position on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, Trump said that the occupied Crimea would "stay with Russia."