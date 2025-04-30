European Commission commented on possibility of Ukraine and Moldova separating on their path to EU membership: We do not demand this

The European Commission does not demand or initiate a decision to separate the EU accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova.

This was stated by the European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

According to the spokesman, the progress of candidate states on the path to EU membership depends solely on EU member states. They are the only ones who have the authority to decide whether to negotiate separately with each country.

"Let me clarify the situation... It's up to the member states if they want to separate(Ukraine and Moldova during the EU accession negotiations - ed.) We do not demand this in advance and proactively... So, if the member states want to do this, they can discuss this issue and agree," Merkier said.

He noted that, for its part, the European Commission is ready to support any decision of the member states and continues to provide Ukraine and Moldova with technical, financial, and political assistance to advance reforms.

"The first cluster, both for Ukraine and Moldova, can be opened as soon as all the criteria are met. But again, when it comes to the final decision to open this cluster, it is in the hands of the member states," the EC spokesperson said.

Earlier, European Commissioner for Enlargement Martha Kos said in an interview with Europa Libera Moldova that the EU is considering continuing negotiations on Moldova's accession separately from Ukraine due to Hungary's opposition.

