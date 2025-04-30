Putin claims Russian forces "drove out Ukrainian troops" from Kursk region: "Scattered groups are hiding in holes"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has claimed that Ukrainian troops are present in Russia’s Kursk region and that Russian forces are "offering them the chance to surrender."

As reported by Censor.NET, Russian state media quoted Putin’s remarks.

Last week, the Kremlin leader announced what he called the "liberation" of Kursk region.

According to him, only "scattered groups of 2–3 Ukrainian soldiers" remain there.

"Russia has driven the enemy out of the Kursk region. Scattered groups of Ukrainian troops are now hiding in holes and basements, in complete isolation. They are being offered a chance to surrender. We can hear their communications — they are requesting evacuation. But I won’t go into details. Evacuation is not possible," Putin cynically added.

Read more: AFU’s control area in Kursk region has shrunk to 29 km² – DeepState. MAP

We remind you that on April 26, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Valery Gerasimov, reported to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about the alleged complete "liberation" of Kursk.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the reports of the Russian high command about the alleged completion of hostilities in the Kursk region of Russia are not true.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are continuing operations in the Belgorod and Kursk regions of Russia.