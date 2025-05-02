Would-be assassin of Sternenko remanded in custody until June 29. VIDEO

A suspect in the attempted murder of volunteer Serhii Sternenko has been placed in pre-trial detention

Thus, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded the woman in custody until 29 June.

The court also ordered that the suspect be provided with medical care, including dialysis three times a week. The pre-trial measure was imposed without the right to post bail.

The prosecutor requested detention without bail. The defense asked for house arrest.

During the hearing, the suspect claimed she did not know the volunteer and had not followed his activities.

The woman is unemployed and classified as a person with a Group I disability. According to her lawyer, she requires regular dialysis. She has no prior convictions.

According to the defense, the suspect had undergone firearms training and was preparing for the attempted murder. She does not recall how many shots she fired.

The suspect also said that a person who contacted her via Viber claimed to be an employee of the Security Service of Ukraine. She later fell in love with him, despite never having met him in person.

Attempted assassination of Serhii Sternenko

As a reminder, on 1 May 2025, Serhii Sternenko reported that he had been attacked and injured.

The Security Service of Ukraine prevented the attempted assassination of the activist, volunteer, and blogger Serhii Sternenko.

