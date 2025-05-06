In addition to Prime Minister Robert Fico, several other representatives of Slovakia will attend the so-called Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yevropeiska Pravda, this was reported by Slovak MEP Eric Kaliniak.

Thus, Eric Kaliniak, the son of Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak, said that he would go to Moscow on May 9 together with the Slovak prime minister.

In addition, they will be joined by another Slovak MP, Luboš Blaga, and "probably also by a member of the Slovak National Council, Richard Gluck."

Read more: No European leader should be on Red Square in Moscow on May 9, - Tusk

As reported, the day before, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine could not guarantee other countries security at the parade in Moscow.

Afterward, Prime Minister Fico was outraged by President Zelenskyy's statement about foreign leaders visiting Moscow for the parade and accused him of disrespecting Russia.

For her part, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized that any participation of EU leaders in the May 9 parade in Moscow would not be "taken lightly." She also noted that this applies not only to EU countries, but also to those countries that want to join the bloc.