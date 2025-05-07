ENG
News Shelling of the Donetsk region
Day in Donetsk region: Russians killed 4 people, injured 10. Over 70 strikes in region

Shelling of Donetsk region on May 6, 2025. Russia killed 4 people

On May 6, 2025, the Russian occupation forces shelled the Donetsk region 76 times, killing 4 people and injuring 10.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsky district.

A person was wounded in Myrnohrad, and 5 buildings were damaged. In Rodynske, 5 private houses were damaged, and 3 more in Dobropillia. In the Hrodivka district, 3 houses were destroyed and 11 damaged.

Kramatorsk district.

In Zarichne of the Lyman district, 2 houses were destroyed, in Stavky - 1. In the Oleksandrivska district, agricultural enterprises were damaged. In Sloviansk, the industrial zone was damaged. In Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, 2 people were wounded, 6 houses were damaged; in Torske, 3 houses were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 3 people were injured, 28 private houses, an administrative building, 3 enterprises, and 2 power lines were damaged. In the Illinivska community, 1 person was killed and 5 objects were damaged in Yablunivka, 1 person was killed and 17 objects were damaged in Poltavka; 10 objects were damaged in Oleksandr-Kalynove and 1 in Stepanivka.

Bakhmut district.

In Siversk, 7 houses were damaged.

On May 6, 2025, Russian troops shelled the Donetsk region 76 times, killing 4 people. 10 people were injured. 113 people, including 25 children, were evacuated.

