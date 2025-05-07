Russian attack on Kyiv: mother and son killed, father and children from another family injured

As a result of an attack by Russian drones today in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, a mother and son, born in 1960 and 1997, were killed.

This was reported in the telegram channel of the head of the KCMA Tymur Tkachenko, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the dead woman did not live 2 days before her birthday...

According to Tkachenko, another drone targeted a house in the Svyatoshynskyi district. Six victims have already been confirmed, four of them are children.

A brother, sister and their father were wounded in one of the apartments. They are hospitalized.

In total, there are 2 dead and 6 injured after the drone attack. Four of the victims were children, three of whom were hospitalized. Two of the victims (a 14-year-old child and a 47-year-old woman) were treated on the spot.

There is also a wounded as a result of the ballistic attack.

See more: Enemy attacked Kyiv with ballistic missile and 28 "Shahed" drones, - KCMA. PHOTOS

Attack on Kyiv on the night of May 7, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that rescuers eliminated the consequences of Russian shelling in Kyiv.

As a reminder, the enemy launched a combined attack on Kyiv: 2 people were killed, 4 children were among the victims, there were destructions and fires. According to the KCMA, the enemy attacked Kyiv with a ballistic missile and 28 Shaheds.