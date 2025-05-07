SAPO and NABU complete investigation into ex-deputy head of OP Smyrnov: materials are open to defence for study

The SAPO and NABU have completed the investigation into the case against former Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Smyrnov.

On 06 May 2025, the SAPO prosecutor decided to complete the pre-trial investigation in the case against the former Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and the owner of a construction company. At present, NABU detectives, on behalf of the prosecutor, have opened the case file to the defence for study.

As previously reported, the pre-trial investigation established that in 2019-2021, the high-ranking official legalised the illegally acquired funds by financing the construction of private houses with a total area of more than 300 sq m located in a recreational area in Odesa region.

It was found that he personally controlled the construction process, communicating with the owner of the construction company, determined what construction works to carry out, and provided the owner of the construction company with almost UAH 6.5 million to pay for them.

Despite the fact that the house actually belonged to the high-ranking official, the ownership of the house was first registered to a company, and only after he was notified of the suspicion was it re-registered to an individual.

In addition, the SAPO and the NABU found that in 2022, the top official was approached by the said owner of the construction company with a request to assist in the decision of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine to cancel the results of the tender, which was won by another company, and to ensure that his company won. In return, he offered the official to carry out construction works in his house on the seaside for a total amount of USD 100 thousand.

The official agreed to the offer and, using his official position, fulfilled his obligations. The relevant state authorities subsequently made the "necessary" decisions.

It was also established that in 2020-2022, the official acquired assets worth UAH 17.1 million. These are 2 cars (Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen), 2 motorcycles (Honda and BMW), three parking lots in Kyiv, an apartment in a prestigious residential complex in Lviv and a land plot in Zakarpattia.

The majority of the acquired property was registered in the name of his brother, but the person retained the right to dispose of it in full. The Honda motorcycle was registered in the name of a friend, but the official later re-registered it in his name.

However, it turned out that neither his official income nor his savings were sufficient to purchase it. The difference between the value of the property and the person's funds is UAH 15.7 million.

The actions of the former Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine are qualified under Part 1 of Art. 368-5, Part 1, 2 of Art. 209 and Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer of unlawful benefit in the amount of USD 100 thousand and legalisation of illegally acquired funds). The owner of the construction company was charged under Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (offer of an unlawful benefit in the amount of USD 100 thousand).

Smyrnov's case

The NABU and the SAPO suspect Smyrnov, a former deputy of Andrii Yermak, of illicit enrichment worth UAH 15.7 million. To conceal his property, he registered most of it to his brother.

According to the investigation, in the period from 2020 to 2022, the official acquired assets worth UAH 17.1 million, having savings and official income of more than UAH 1.3 million for this period. Thus, the difference between the value of the acquired property and the official's funds was UAH 15.7 million.

On 28 May, the Anti-Corruption Court granted Smyrnov a preventive measure in the form of UAH 10 million bail.

On 30 May 2024, the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, who is suspected of illicit enrichment of UAH 15.7 million, was granted bail.

On 5 May 2025, former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Smyrnov was remanded in custody with the possibility of bail of UAH 18 million.

On 6 May, former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Smirnov was granted bail in the amount of UAH 18 million.