Vucic’s plane made emergency landing in Baku "due to hostilities between Russia and Ukraine", - Serbian media

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was forced to make a temporary landing in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, because of the threat of a flight to Russia.

This was reported by the Serbian news agency Tanjug, Censor.NET informs.

The reason for the delay was "active hostilities between Russia and Ukraine." According to journalists, Vucic's plane was waiting for confirmation of the route's security after several Russian airports were closed due to a massive Ukrainian drone attack.

Around 15:00, the agency reported that the Serbian head of state continued his flight to Moscow.

As a reminder, Serbia may lose its right to membership in the European Union if President Aleksandar Vucic goes to Moscow on May 9.

Vucic later confirmed that he would not cancel his trip to Moscow on May 9, as he had made a promise to Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.