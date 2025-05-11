US has approved the transfer of 125 long-range artillery missiles and 100 missiles for Patriot from Germany to Ukraine - NYT

The United States approved the transfer of 125 long-range artillery missiles and 100 Patriot missiles from Germany to Ukraine.

This was reported by the New York Times, citing a Congressional official, Censor.NET reports .

"The United States has approved the transfer of 125 long-range artillery missiles and 100 Patriot air defence missiles from Germany to Ukraine," an unnamed congressional official said.

As the publication explained, these weapons are manufactured in the United States, and even if they already belong to another country, they can only be transferred with the permission of the US government.

Earlier, the New York Times wrote that Ukraine will receive an upgraded Patriot air defence system, which was previously based in Israel. Western allies are also discussing the possible transfer of another system from Germany or Greece.

However, Greece later denied that it had transferred the air defence system to Ukraine.

