Kellogg on peace talks between Russia and Ukraine: First, 30-day ceasefire

Special Representative of the US President Keith Kellogg emphasized that peace talks between Ukraine and Russia should be preceded by a 30-day ceasefire.

Kellogg wrote about this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"As President Trump has repeatedly said, stop the killing!!! First, an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, and then move to comprehensive peace talks. Not the other way around," Kellogg wrote.

Read more: Comprehensive ceasefire will create necessary conditions for peace talks, - Erdogan in conversation with Putin

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can start peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

In response to Putin's statement, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects Russia to confirm the May 12 ceasefire and emphasized that Ukraine is ready to meet.