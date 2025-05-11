India opens Chenab River dam gateway after truce with Pakistan - media

On Saturday, May 10, India opened two gateways of the Baglihar Dam, causing the Chenab River to flood in Pakistan.

This is reported by the Times of India, citing sources in the government, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the locks remained open from about 8:30 to 16:30 local time. Indian authorities explained that it was necessary to regulate the water level after heavy rains in the region on Friday, May 9.

Pakistan has not yet officially commented on the situation.

As you know, the Indus Waters Treaty, concluded in 1960 with the mediation of the World Bank, regulates the distribution of river waters between India and Pakistan. According to it, India has control over the waters of three eastern rivers - the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi, and Pakistan - over the western ones - the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab.

However, in 2023, India announced its intention to reconsider its participation in the treaty, claiming abuses by Pakistan. This made relations between the two countries in the field of water resources more tense.

As reported earlier, on the night of May 10, Pakistan launched a military operation against India. Military targets, including air bases and missile silos, were targeted.

Earlier, India launched a military operation against Pakistan, striking at "terrorist infrastructure" both in Pakistan and in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The US stated that it did not intend to interfere in the conflict between India and Pakistan, but called on both countries to de-escalate.

Later, US President Donald Trump said that after the talks, India and Pakistan agreed to a "complete and immediate ceasefire."