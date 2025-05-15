Trump’s position was to pressure both sides, we were pressured more than Russia – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the United States had exerted more pressure on Ukraine than on Russia with regard to a ceasefire.

The head of state noted that initially, U.S. President Donald Trump’s position was that pressure should be applied to both sides. However, in Zelenskyy’s view, the pressure on Ukraine was stronger.

"I believe we were under more pressure… Step by step, we confirmed our readiness (for peace – ed.) by agreeing to many different compromises. What is now being described by many as a full ceasefire — as an important step for Ukraine — was already a compromise on our part. Without any conditions. Even though we have many conditions regarding the aggressor," he said.

The president emphasized that pressure cannot be one-sided. Zelenskyy underscored that pressure should be applied to Russia, as it is the party unwilling to end the war.

"We want to see clear pressure on Russia, on Putin — sanctions from Europe, from the U.S. At the very least, sanctions," the head of state said.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy also stated at the press conference that if the talks in Turkey fail to produce results, Ukraine expects its partners — including the United States — to impose strong sanctions against Russia.

