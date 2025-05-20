India and Pakistan agree to withdraw their troops by end of May

Pakistan and India have agreed to withdraw reinforcements of troops deployed during the recent conflict to pre-war positions by the end of May.

This was reported to AFP by a senior Pakistani security official, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, both sides have agreed on a phased withdrawal of additional troops. They are concentrated mainly along the militarized de facto Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, known as the Line of Control (LOC).

"Initially, it was planned that all these steps would be completed within 10 days, but minor issues caused delays," the Pakistani official added.

Last week, the Indian army also said that the two countries had agreed to take "immediate steps to reduce military presence on the border and in frontline areas."

As reported earlier, on the night of May 10, Pakistan launched a military operation against India. Military targets, including air bases and missile silos, were targeted.

Earlier, India launched a military operation against Pakistan, striking at "terrorist infrastructure" both in Pakistan and in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The US stated that it did not intend to interfere in the conflict between India and Pakistan, but called on both countries to de-escalate.

Later, US President Donald Trump said that after the talks, India and Pakistan agreed to a "complete and immediate ceasefire."