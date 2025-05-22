Trump tells South African President Ramaphosa that there is "white genocide" in his country - Reuters

US President Donald Trump met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, during which he said that "white genocide" was taking place in the latter's country.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports this.

The publication notes that this meeting caused parallels with Trump's February conflict with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The South African president arrived in Washington and expressed his intention to discuss trade issues.

However, in the Oval Office, Trump immediately turned to accusations of oppression of Whites: he showed a video, put a stack of printed articles in front of him, and claimed that all of this confirmed his words.

"We have many people that feel they're being persecuted, and they're coming to the United States. So we take from many ... locations, if we feel there's persecution or genocide going on. People are fleeing South Africa for their own safety. Their land is being confiscated, and in many cases, they're being killed" Trump said, referring specifically to white farmers.

Read more: Zelenskyy flies to South Africa to meet with Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa, sitting in a chair next to Trump and remaining poised, pushed back against his claims: "If there was Afrikaner farmer genocide, I can bet you, these three gentlemen would not be here," he said, referring to golfers Els and Goosen and billionaire Johann Rupert, who arrived as part of Ramaphosa's delegation.

However, Trump persisted. "We have thousands of stories talking about it, and we have documentaries. It has to be responded to," Trump said and ordered the lights in the office to be turned off to show the video.

White crosses appeared on the screen - Trump claimed that these were the graves of white people - and provocative speeches by opposition leaders. He even suggested that one of them, Julius Malema, should be arrested.

Read more: During talks with EU leaders, Trump signaled that he’s convinced of Russia’s victory – Bloomberg

Ramaphosa, turning his head to the screen from time to time, said that this was the first time he had seen the video and wanted to know where it was filmed.

Trump, meanwhile, looked at the printouts, saying "death, death", and eventually handed them to Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa replied: "There is crime in South Africa, and most of the victims are Black."

Trump cut him off: "The farmers are not Black."

Watch more: Zelenskyy proposes to Ramaphosa that South Africa take part in treatment of wounded Ukrainians. VIDEO