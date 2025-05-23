Ukraine preparing its vision for ceasefire with Russia and awaits proposals from Moscow – Sybiha

Ukraine expects concrete proposals from Russia on the framework for an unconditional ceasefire and is preparing its response.

This was stated by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andrii Sybiha, commenting on the prospects for negotiations with the Russian Federation, Censor.NET reports, citing Suspilne.

According to him, the first meeting in Türkiye has already produced certain results—specifically, an agreement on a prisoner exchange under the "1000-for-1000" format. The first stage took place on May 23, with additional stages planned for May 24 and 25.

"We welcome the United States’ peace efforts. We welcome the peace efforts of President Trump. We do not believe in any security infrastructure in Europe without the United States," Sybiha emphasized.

Ukraine also considers possible a meeting between President Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin.

According to Sybiha, Kyiv considers an expanded format for negotiations possible and would be interested in involving U.S. President Donald Trump and European representatives.

He added that Russia’s strategy may be aimed at pushing the United States out of the negotiation process, but Ukraine insists on their participation.

Kyiv also maintains that Europe must be present at the negotiating table, the diplomat added.

Background:

On the evening of May 19, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held a phone call that lasted over two hours.

Following the conversation, the Kremlin leader stated that Moscow was ready to propose and work with Ukraine on a potential memorandum for a future peace agreement. At the same time, Putin emphasized the need to find compromises acceptable to both countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine would immediately begin negotiations on a ceasefire and ending the war.

