9 out of 9 missiles and 288 out of 355 drones destroyed - Air Force

On the night of 26 May 2025, Russian troops carried out a combined strike against Ukraine using 364 enemy air assets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

What did the enemy use to attack Ukraine?

According to the Air Force, during the night attack, Russian troops used:

9 Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft (launch area - Saratov region);

355 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Bryansk, Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Chauda - TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

See more: Air defence forces shot down 6 of 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles and neutralised 245 "Shaheds" - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

What did our air defence manage to destroy?

According to preliminary data, as of 11.00 a.m., air defence shot down all 9 Kh-101 cruise missiles, and neutralised 288 enemy Shahed and other types of UAVs in the east, north, south, west and centre of the country.

233 were shot down by firepower, 55 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Where are the consequences?

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 5 locations, and downed strike UAVs fell in 10 locations.

As reported, 4 enterprises and 18 residential buildings were damaged in Khmelnytsky region as a result of the Russian attack.