Russian troops attacked with 6 missiles and 88 drones. 71 UAVs were neutralized - Air Force

On the night of May 28, 2025, Russian troops used 5 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, a Kh-59/69 guided missile, and attacked Ukraine with 88 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitation drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

According to the Air Force, as of 09.00, air defense neutralized 71 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the east, north, and south of the country. 34 were shot down by firepower, 37 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

See more: Remains of enemy Kh-101 missile found near railway tracks in Kyiv region, - State Emergency Service. PHOTO

Where are the consequences?

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 8 locations.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy attacked Svitlovodsk at night, the enterprise was damaged, three people were injured.