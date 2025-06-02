ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12455 visitors online
News Massive destruction of Russian aircraft SSU Operation Pavutyna
35 412 108

After Ukraine’s attack, Russia will no longer be able to use strategic Tu-95 or Tu-22s - WSJ

SSU Operation on 1 June: Russia loses strategic aircraft

On Sunday. On 1 June, Ukraine has attacked four military airfields in Russia and destroyed more than 40 combat aircraft, including Tu-95MS or Tu-22M3 strategic bombers.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, Censor.NET informs.

According to Military Balance+, a database of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a London-based think tank, Russia had 54 Tu-22M3s and 58 Tu-95Ms before the SSU attack.

"It is unclear how many of these aircraft were in working order. In Russia, old planes have been stored for a long time and dismantled for spare parts," the publication noted.

See more: Hodges on SSU’s special operation "Pavutyna": Apparently, President Zelenskyy does have some cards

The WSJ notes that the loss of dozens of long-range aircraft, which are crucial to Russia and its attacks against Ukraine, will seriously undermine Russia's military power, as Russia no longer produces the Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 aircraft that were among the damaged.

The attacks are a significant victory for Ukraine's deep strike programme, which uses drones to target critical targets in Russia, the publication adds.

According to Justin Bronk, a senior fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London, it will take time to assess the extent of the damage, but it appears to have been a significant blow to Russian long-range aviation.

"The Ukrainian intelligence services have caused, certainly, the strongest blow in this war to the Russian long-range bomber fleet," Bronk concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy listened to Maliuk’s report on strikes against Russian airfields: Absolutely brilliant independent achievement by Ukraine. PHOTOS

SSU special operation "Pavutyna"

According to Censor.NET's sources, on 1 June, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation "Pavutyna", launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields of Olenya, Belaya, Dyagilevo and Ivanovo came under attack. They managed to hit 41 Russian aircraft, including A-50s, Tu-95s and Tu-22 M3s.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated cost of the enemy's strategic aviation, which was hit today as a result of the SSU's "Pavutyna" special operation, was $7 billion.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk on the Operation "Pavutyna".

Read more: "Office" of Operation "Pavutyna" on Russian territory was located directly next to Russian FSB headquarters in one of their regions, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Author: 

air force (541) Russia (12028) elimination (5219) Tu-95 (6) war in Ukraine (2891)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 