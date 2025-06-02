At least four Russian planes hit at "Belaya" airbase. SATELLITE IMAGE

The first satellite image confirming the destruction of Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 aircraft at the "Belaya" airbase (Irkutsk region) has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the image was posted by OSINT analyst Chris Biggers on his X network page.

The image shows the damage to at least four aircraft deployed at the time of the attack on the territory of the airbase. These include:

damage to 3 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft;

damage to 1 Tu-22M3 aircraft.

Also, one Tu-95MS aircraft, as illustrated by the image, may have been damaged during the attack.

"Today, Ukrainian intelligence launched 117 attack drones from trucks that had been placed near Russian air bases. I tasked several collects this morning via @umbraspace and my first images have already started processing. What a remarkable success in a well-executed operation," Biggers noted.

According to Censor.NET's sources, on 1 June, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation "Pavutyna", launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields of "Olenya", "Belaya", "Dyagilevo" and "Ivanovo" came under attack. They managed to hit 41 Russian aircraft, including A-50s, Tu-95s and Tu-22 M3s.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated cost of the enemy's strategic aviation, which was hit today as a result of the SSU's "Pavutyna" special operation, was $7 billion.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk on "Pavutyna" Operation.