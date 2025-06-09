Patriot systems destroyed all Russian-launched Kinzhal missiles during today’s attack – Ihnat

During the Russian attack on June 9, the Defense Forces destroyed all four Kinzhal missiles launched by the occupiers. The enemy missiles were intercepted thanks to Patriot missile systems.

This was announced on air during a telethon by Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of Communications of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, Censor.NET reports.

"The available Patriot systems performed at 100% today. We should be proud of this result and thank our Defense Forces for effectively deploying American-made Patriot weapons once again," Ihnat said.

He emphasized that Ukraine needs more such systems to defend against Russian air attacks.

Ihnat also added that Patriot systems are exactly the air defense systems that effectively counter targets like Iskander ballistic missiles and Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles.

"There is currently no other way to destroy such targets. I mean, among the systems currently in service with the Ukrainian Air Force," the officer said.

Recall that on the night of June 9, Russian occupiers launched 499 targets against Ukraine, including various types of drones and missiles.

Air defense forces neutralized 479 of them.

Read more: Russia’s attack on Lutsk: two injured in hospital, man in serious condition with complex abdominal wound