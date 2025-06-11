Overnight Russian strike on Kharkiv: death toll rises to four

As of the evening of June 11, the death toll from the overnight Russian drone strike on Kharkiv has risen to four.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

A 59-year-old woman who had been hospitalized in critical condition died in the hospital.

"Her husband also passed away in the hospital earlier this morning. Doctors fought until the very end to save their lives," Syniehubov said.

According to medical personnel, the woman had been treated in the burn unit.

The Prosecutor’s Office also reported that rescuers recovered the body of another victim at the site of the industrial facility in Kharkiv. Preliminary information indicates the victim is female. This brings the death toll from the June 7 Russian attack to five.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, the Russian drone strike on Kharkiv injured 54 people and initially killed three. Among the injured were eight children.

