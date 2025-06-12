EU plans sanctions against two Chinese banks for helping Russia, - Bloomberg
The European Union has proposed to impose sanctions on two Chinese banks for helping Russia circumvent EU trade restrictions.
This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to unnamed documents, Censor.NET reports .
According to the proposal, EU financial institutions will be prohibited from conducting any transactions with two regional lenders located near the Sino-Russian border. They are suspected of processing transactions, providing export financing and cryptoasset services, helping Moscow to circumvent sanctions.
The names of the banks have not yet been disclosed, as the sanctions have not yet been published. In addition, as part of the new package of restrictions, the EU plans to add several more Chinese companies to the list of sanctioned firms.
Although Beijing denies supporting Moscow in its military efforts, Chinese companies supply Russia with technologies and components necessary for weapons production.
18th package of sanctions against Russia
On June 10, the European Commission officially presented the new 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.
Slovak Prime Minister Fico threatens to disrupt the adoption of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password