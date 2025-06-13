Iran will not take part in nuclear talks with US on June 15 – media (updated)

Iran has announced it will not participate in nuclear negotiations with the United States scheduled for June 15.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Iran has announced on state television that it will not take part in negotiations with the United States over its nuclear program on Sunday, June 15, or until further notice.

According to NYT, Iranian MP and member of the parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, said that the sixth round of talks, which was scheduled to take place in Oman on June 15, has been canceled, Suspilne reports.

Earlier, Donald Trump said that Iran "may get a second chance" to conclude a nuclear deal with the United States.

Israel's strikes against Iran

As a reminder, on the night of 13 June, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. There were explosions in Tehran, and air defence systems were operating.

Israel named the operation "Lion's Nation", in which Israeli aircraft attacked dozens of targets in Iran related to the nuclear programme and other military facilities.

After that, Israel declared a state of emergency in the country due to the threat of Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

Donald Trump has said that the US will defend itself and Israel in the event of a response from Iran.

Israel is known to have destroyed an important Iranian nuclear facility.

