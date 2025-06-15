8 out of 11 missiles and 111 out of 183 drones destroyed, main area of attack - Kremenchuk - Air Force

On the night of June 15, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 194 air attack aircraft.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

What did the enemy use to attack Ukraine?

According to the Air Force, Russian troops attacked with:

183 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones;

2 X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of Astrakhan region - Russian Federation

1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from Kursk region - Russian Federation;

4 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles from Rostov region - Russia;

4 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

As noted, the main direction of the attack was Poltava region, the city of Kremenchuk!

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense neutralized 167 enemy air attack vehicles, 119 were shot down by firepower, and 48 were lost locally:

111 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type (drones of other types) were shot down by fire, 48 were lost locally/suppressed by electronic warfare;

2 aerial ballistic missiles X-47M2 "Kinzhal";

3 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

3 Kalibr cruise missiles.

Where are the consequences?

Enemy air strikes were recorded in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, and the downed aircraft (wreckage) fell in 6 locations.