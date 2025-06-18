30 out of 58 "Shaheds" destroyed, - Air Force

On the night of June 18, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 58 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the main areas of attack were Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

According to the Air Force, as of 08:30 a.m., air defense neutralized 30 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the east and north of the country. 12 were shot down by firepower, 18 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Consequences.

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 9 locations.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that at least 9 enemy UAVs attacked Zaporizhzhia, where an industrial enterprise was damaged. In Donetsk region, drones attacked production facilities in Kramatorsk.