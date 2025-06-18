Murder at funicular: court extends Kosov, State Security Department officer, arrest until 16 August

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the term of detention for Artem Kosov, an officer of the State Security Department accused in the case of the death of a teenager at a Kyiv funicular station.

According to the court decision, the measure of restraint in the form of detention without bail was extended until 16 August.

Murder of a teenager at a funicular station in Kyiv: what is known

On the evening of 7 April, a conflict arose between a man and a group of young men at the station of the Kyiv funicular. During the incident, the suspect pushed one of the teenagers. The teenager smashed a window pane with his head and sustained injuries in the form of cut wounds to his neck, from which he died before the arrival of doctors.

The law enforcement officer involved in the tragedy at the station was served with a notice of suspicion.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that it had opened a criminal investigation into a murder at a funicular station in Kyiv.

Later, the suspicion against the State Security Department officer was reclassified and he faces life imprisonment.

On 9 January, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial restraint for Artem Kosov, an employee of the State Security Department.

