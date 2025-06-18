Twice as many civilians died due to Russian attacks in 5 months of this year than in same period last year - Shmyhal

In the first five months of 2025, twice as many Ukrainian civilians were killed by Russian attacks as in the same period in 2024.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting.

"In the first five months of 2025, twice as many Ukrainian civilians were killed by Russian attacks as in the same period last year. This is a true demonstration of whether Russia wants negotiations and peace. My and our sincere condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones these days. Russia will definitely pay for everything," the Prime Minister said.

In addition, Shmyhal emphasized that Russia has to pay big money, and for this purpose, an International Compensation Mechanism is being created with three elements: a register of losses, a commission for reviewing applications, and a compensation fund.

"The register is already actively accepting applications from Ukrainians in ten categories. In particular, regarding damage or destruction of residential real estate. I urge all victims to submit relevant applications throughDiia," he added.

The Prime Minister noted that the compensation fund is planned to be filled at the expense of Russian confiscated assets.

"In addition, the state is here and now supporting those Ukrainians whose homes were damaged or destroyed by shelling. TheeRestoration program is working, and families whose homes have been damaged can receive up to UAH 350,000 to repair an apartment and up to UAH 500,000 to repair a house.

In total, nearly 100,000 Ukrainian families have received UAH 9.3 billion in compensation for damaged housing. More than 19,000 housing certificates have also been issued to help Ukrainians buy new homes. And a new type of compensation is being paid for rebuilding on their own land: almost 500 citizens have already received about UAH 607 million," the Prime Minister said.