Search and rescue operation in Solomianskyi district of Kyiv has been completed - Klymenko. VIDEO

The search and rescue operation in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv lasted more than 39 hours. Today at 07:20 p.m., the rescuers completed the search operations. They continue to dismantle the structures.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Number of deaths

Unfortunately, 23 bodies were recovered from the rubble at this location alone. In total, 28 people died in the capital as a result of Russian shelling on 17 June, and more than 140 others were injured.

My sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. This is not just a tragedy for one family - it is the pain of the whole country.

Rescue operation

The rescue operation began immediately after the emergency services arrived at the site following the report of the strike. More than 400 rescuers and more than 200 vehicles were involved in the response. Specialised rescue and engineering equipment, drones, and search dogs were used.

"Rescuers rescued 2 people from the rubble, and managed to unblock about 50 more from apartments and entrances. Groups of psychologists were working at the scene - more than 220 people received emergency psychological assistance. We used all our resources to save lives," the minister stressed.

More than 300 law enforcement officers were also on site around the clock to ensure law and order. And they will continue to do so as long as necessary.

Statements from victims

We continue to receive applications from victims - we have already received almost 500 reports of property damage. All data is recorded carefully.

"I thank everyone who has worked and continues to work at the site of the tragedy. For their endurance. For their courage. For the lives saved. For helping those who survived the attack - both physically and psychologically. Homes, lives, and peace were destroyed. But not the belief that we will survive. Attacking cities, residential buildings where civilians sleep, is outright terrorism. And Russia is a synonym for terrorism," Klymenko stressed.

Attack on Ukraine on the night of 17 June

On the night of 17 June 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types. As a result of the enemy shelling, 15 people were reported dead and more than 100 injured. Later, Klitschko announced that 10 people had been confirmed dead, but by the end of the day on 17 June, it was known that 16 people had been killed and 134 others injured in Kyiv. As of 16.00 on 18 June, 28 people were killed in Kyiv.