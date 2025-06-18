Parents waited all day long near ruins: 31-year-old student of Drahomanov State University Dmytro Isaienko was killed in Russian strike on Kyiv. PHOTO

A 31-year-old man, Dmytro Isaienko, was killed by a Russian missile attack on a high-rise building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district yesterday. His parents, and the whole country, had been waiting for news of the boy since the morning and hoped for a miracle.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Mykhailo Drahomanov Ukrainian State University, where Dmytro studied.

"RIP to Dmytro Isaienko... In these terrible days, the hearts of Ukrainians are torn with pain... This is a guy whose fate was followed by the whole country.

The one whose parents were standing by the ruins of the destroyed house and waiting for their son, were praying and did not leave... We all were praying with them. Their photographs went around the world, became a symbol of pain and hope..." the statement reads.

But the miracle did not happen.

It is also noted that Isaienko Dmytro Kostiantynovych was a 1st year master's student at the Faculty of Physical Education, Sports and Health, specialising in "Physical Culture and Sports (Human Health and Physical Recreation)".

He died under the rubble of his house as a result of another brutal russian attack.

"He was only 31. Young, bright, kind. Dmytro was a good friend, a worthy son, an inspirational person... He lived, studied, believed in life - until the war took him away," the post reads.

If you are able and willing, please support Dmytro's family:

Link to the bank

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/8qFXEmD9Cf

Bank card number

4441 1111 2537 1967

(the bank card was opened in the name of Dmytro's friend, a student of the Faculty of Physical Education, Sports and Health, Buchenko Oleksandr Dmytrovych).

Attack on Ukraine on the night of 17 June

On the night of 17 June 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types. As a result of the enemy shelling, 15 people were reported dead and more than 100 injured. Later, Klitschko announced that 10 people had been confirmed dead, but by the end of the day on 17 June, it was known that 16 people had been killed and 134 others injured in Kyiv. It is now known that the death toll in the capital has risen to 24.

The enemy struck at least 4 times in Zaporizhzhia. Several enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out there. The blast wave damaged nearby houses.

At dawn, the Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Odesa. The city has seen destruction, fires and damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an inclusive centre, a preschool, garages, etc.

As a result of the Russian attack in the morning, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalised, while the others, after receiving medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.