"I’m going into opposition to Zelenskyy and Yermak if they leave Umerov and Syrskyi behind" - Bezuhla

Servant of the People MP Mariana Bezuhla insists on the need to dismiss Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

She announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"If there is a change in the Cabinet of Ministers, but Umerov and Syrsky remain, I will go into open opposition to Zelenskyy and Yermak. Sometimes you have to decide what is more important - the comfort of two people or the fate of the state," she said.

According to her, the President "as an institution and a person is now a factor in the country's critical infrastructure, and a fraught mixture of his character, experience, historical circumstances and capabilities keeps the state centralized."

"I don't consider Yermak a negative character either, especially before, but I see confusing dynamics and a lot of negative trends that cannot be explained logically, except as backroom dealings in the struggle for power. But what is important is that power cannot be a goal in itself. Power and influence are only tools for the implementation of IDEAS. If there are no structured IDEAS and PLANS, then it's a problem," the MP explained.

Bezuhla said that the opposition "does not mean attacks for the sake of attacks, political projects or preferences."

"When we have a key area of warfare - drones - collapsing due to intrigue. When no one is interested in the impotence of the National Security Committee in the parliament, and we let another Russian invasion of a new area go by, and no one is punished for it. When they are going to change the Cabinet of Ministers, but are not looking for solutions. When we are still living in the present, and there is no PLAN, we cannot remain silent, and it is not time to worry about comfort," the MP added.

She noted that the darkest times are ahead.

"We do not have a great ally: Russia, the United States, China, disintegrated Europe - we are nobody's business now. The adult life of a young country. New alliances. Situational, permanent. This is one of the key moments in the formation of statehood. We can disappear very soon or turn into a few puppets. At the same time, the President and the head of his office have done a lot on international platforms to bring Ukraine into a different league. But domestically..." she explained.

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the President's Office was planning to dismiss Prime Minister Shmyhal and replace the entire Cabinet.

