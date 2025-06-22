Russian troops attacked with 3 missiles and 47 drones. 28 UAVs were neutralized - Air Force

On the night of 22 June, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from Voronezh and Rostov regions, one S-300 surface-to-air guided missile from temporarily occupied Donetsk region, and 47 Shahed-type strike UAVs along with various types of decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the main direction of the attack was the Chernihiv region!

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

According to the Air Force, as of 09.00 a.m., air defense neutralized 28 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north, east, and south of the country. 18 were shot down by firepower, 10 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Where are the consequences?

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 7 locations, including the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Odesa regions.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians attacked the Nizhyn district of the Chernihiv region with drones: a man was killed and houses were damaged.