US ready to start talks with Iran if Tehran chooses diplomacy, - Rubio

The United States is ready to start negotiations with Iran on a nuclear deal right now if Tehran chooses the path of diplomacy.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on CBS News, Censor.NET reports.

The head of American diplomacy said that after the US strikes on key nuclear facilities, Iran must choose the path of peace and agree to the US proposal for a new agreement.

"We have done everything, we have made incredible efforts, okay, to make a deal with these people. We even put forward a proposal to them, elements of which they wanted, and we are ready right now. If they call right now and say they want to meet, let's discuss it, we're ready to do it," Rubio said.

The secretary of state noted that US President Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to resolve the issue with Iran diplomatically, while warning of the consequences if there is no deal in 60 days.

"What happens next will now depend on what Iran decides to do next. If they choose the path of diplomacy, we are ready, we can make a deal that will be good for them, the Iranian people, and good for the world. If they choose a different path, there will be consequences," Rubio said.

As a reminder, the United States has successfully attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized that the United States' strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities could lead to an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that the United States had destroyed Iran's nuclear program by striking Iran's nuclear facilities on the night of June 22.