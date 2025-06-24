US Congress introduces impeachment resolution against Trump again: this time over strikes on Iran

US Democratic Congressman Al Green has announced for the fourth time his intention to initiate impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump. This time, the grounds are the US strikes on Iran carried out without Congress’s approval.

Green’s resolution states that "President Trump is abusing his powers by ignoring the principle of separation of powers and turning American democracy into authoritarianism, unconstitutionally usurping Congress’s authority to declare war."

According to Article 1 of the US Constitution, Congress has the exclusive right to "declare war."

In Green’s resolution, Trump is labeled an "authoritarian president" and a "threat to American democracy."

The Texas Democrat also referenced the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, controversial immigration policies, and attacks on federal judges in his push for impeachment.

Recall that on April 6, Democratic Congressman Al Green announced that within the next 30 days he would prepare a submission to impeach US President Donald Trump.

On April 28, Michigan Congressman Shri Thanedar declared he had filed articles of impeachment against Trump with the US House of Representatives.

Later, Al Green stated that he would demand a vote on the impeachment of the American leader Donald Trump.

In the early hours of June 22, the US military struck three key Iranian nuclear sites.

Following this, US President Donald Trump called on Tehran to refrain from retaliatory actions and resolve remaining disputes through negotiations.

Iran threatened to take retaliatory measures.

