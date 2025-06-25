Trump’s approval rating drops to lowest level after air strikes on Iran - poll

US President Donald Trump's net approval rating has reached its lowest level in an Economist/YouGov poll conducted after his decision to launch airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

This is reported by The Hill, Censor.NET reports.

The poll showed that 40% of Americans approve of Trump's work, while 54% disapprove. Thus, the net approval rating fell by 14 percentage points, which is the worst figure for his entire second term and lower than most of the first term.

Americans show a predominantly negative attitude toward the president's actions in various areas. His policy on inflation and prices is rated the least favorably (minus 26 points), and in the area of national security - minus 2 points.

A significant drop was also recorded in the issue of resolving the conflict between Israel and Iran. Here, Trump's approval rating fell to -17 points, compared to -4 points a week earlier.

As a reminder, on the night of June 22, the U.S. Army struck three key Iranian nuclear facilities.

U.S. President Donald Trump then called on Tehran to refrain from retaliation and to resolve the remaining differences through negotiations.