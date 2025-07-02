More than 50 TCR servicemen held accountable for violations – Lubinets

More than 50 servicemen from TCR and SS (Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support) were held disciplinarily accountable last year for violations of the rights of conscripts and breaches of mobilization procedures.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, with information provided by Ukraine’s Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, during a press conference marking the third anniversary of his tenure.

"In 2024, I received over approximately 3,500 complaints from Ukrainian citizens regarding violations of their rights during mobilization. We always respond. I see the number of complaints is increasing. For example, in 2025, I have already received more than 2,000 complaints. Each complaint automatically triggers a proceeding within our institution. Official letters are sent out, and responses demanded. Based on our interventions, criminal proceedings were opened, and more than 50 servicemen from TRC and SS were held disciplinarily accountable," Lubinets noted.

He explained that the Russian Federation could use cases of human rights violations during mobilization efforts against Ukraine. Therefore, the Ombudsman’s Office primarily responds through legal channels rather than public statements.

Additionally, last year the Ombudsman’s Office held 18 meetings involving representatives from the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and leaders of TCR and from all regional areas. Military lawyers and legal experts from the Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights also participate in these meetings.

"We have cases where my representatives in the regions visit TCR and SS facilities to help restore violated rights of Ukrainian citizens. I won’t say that every complaint reveals signs of rights violations. Many complaints, after our intervention, are investigated and found to involve no violations. However, a significant number of rights violations still persist," he added.

According to the Land Forces, 86% of incidents reported involving TCR and SSs in June turned out to be fake or psyop.