As Americans enjoy sounds of fireworks, war criminal Putin resorts to scorched earth tactics. Air defence systems and other weapons should be transferred to Ukraine, - Republican Congressman Wilson

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin deliberately organised another terror after a conversation with Donald Trump and on the US Independence Day.

According to Censor.NET, Republican Congressman Joe Wilson wrote about this on X.

"As Americans begin to enjoy the sounds of fireworks in celebration of our Nation’s Independence, war criminal Putin, who is losing his pathetic war, resorts to scorched earth tactics across Ukrainian cities that predate Moscow’s existence," the post reads.

The congressman called on Trump's team to reconsider the decision to supply weapons to Kyiv.

"With rapid stock assessment, I am confident the Department of Defense will advance President Trump’s objectives stated at The Hague to send additional air defense and approved weapons to help stop this absolute depravity, as allies have and must continue doing at a rapid pace," he says.

As Wilson noted, Putin has not abandoned his imperialist ambitions.

"Armed with cheap Iranian and North Korean weapons, Putin delights in fire bombing sleeping families and will continue his imperialist perversions until he is stopped."

As a reminder, Russia used a record number of attack "shaheds" during the attack on 4 July. The Russian invaders launched a combined drone and missile attack on Kyiv. More than 20 people were injured.