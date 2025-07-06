Enemy attacked with 4 missiles and 157 drones. 117 UAVs were neutralized - Air Force

On the night of July 6, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region and 157 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, as of 08.30 a.m., air defense neutralized 117 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) in the north, east, south and center of the country. 98 were shot down by firepower, 19 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Where are the consequences?

The enemy's attack UAVs were spotted in 19 locations, and the downed UAVs fell in 2 locations.

"The air attack continues, new groups of "Shahed" have entered from the northern direction!" the Air Force emphasizes.