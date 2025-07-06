The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has responded to Russia's demands, noting that Ukraine will never agree to any restrictions.

According to Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was emphasized by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhi Tykhyi.

"Ukraine will never agree to any restrictions on its defense capabilities. This also applies to the Armed Forces, the defense industry, and defense support from partners," Tykhyi said.

He noted that even if there is no consensus among NATO members on Ukraine's accession to the Alliance, no one will dictate the rules on restrictions.

The spokesman also emphasized that Ukraine is working to strengthen its defense industry.

"Our main priority in all negotiations is to attract investment in the Ukrainian defense industry. This is mutually beneficial for us and our partners. They get access to joint production and technology. Ukraine already has technologies that no one else has," he added.

As reported earlier, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin demands that Ukraine recognize its neutrality and the results of the "referendums" held in the Russian-occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

In addition, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia could agree to a ceasefire if Western countries pledged to stop military aid to Ukraine during the ceasefire.