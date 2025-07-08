Sybyha confirms replacement of Markarova as Ukraine’s ambassador to U.S.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed the replacement of Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to rotate diplomats in G7 and G20 countries.

He stated this in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, reports Censor.NET.

"Oksana Markarova is extremely effective and charismatic, but every diplomat has a rotation cycle. I can confirm that the president’s vision is to carry out rotations in all G7 and G20 countries, primarily to strengthen these nations, including the U.S. track. So this is indeed on the agenda now," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy said.

The minister noted that he expects "personnel decisions" within the Ukrainian diplomatic corps soon.

He clarified that about 20 decrees are expected, which will dismiss and appoint new heads of foreign missions.

"All ambassadors must understand that the measure of their work is results. They must work for results. They must understand and be aware of the realities of a country at war," Sybiha added.

Earlier, media reported that during a recent phone call, Zelenskyy promised Donald Trump he would replace Ukraine’s ambassador to Washington, Oksana Markarova. Large-scale personnel reshuffles in the Ukrainian government may begin as early as next week.

Subsequently, the president announced a special meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors.