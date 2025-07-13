On July 13, EU ambassadors will again discuss 18th package of sanctions against Russia and US tariffs

Today, July 13, at an extraordinary meeting of the EU Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) in Brussels, EU ambassadors plan to discuss the draft 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, as well as US tariffs for the EU.

According to Censor.NET, citing Yevropeiska Pravda, this was reported by a European official familiar with the process of preparing the meeting.

Thus, it is noted that EU ambassadors have gathered for an extraordinary meeting in Brussels to discuss new EU sanctions against Russia and 30% tariffs that the United States is going to impose on European exports.

"The Coreper meeting will start at 15:30(16:30 Kyiv time - ed.). There are two issues on the agenda: The 18th package of sanctions against Russia, as well as Trump's announcement to raise tariffs on European goods to 30%," the official said.

He added that the issue of tariffs and economic relations with the United States began to be considered on Friday, July 11, "and today the discussion will continue."

As for sanctions against Russia, most of the discussion "will be devoted to the price ceiling for Russian oil - and the European Commission's proposal to make it dynamic, that is, to automatically change with fluctuations in the market price of oil."

Earlier it was reported that on July 9, EU ambassadors failed to agree on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Slovakia is blocking its adoption.

On Friday, July 11, the EU countries again failed to agree on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia due to Slovakia's blocking.