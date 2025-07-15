Pistorius: Germany will not disclose details of US weapons to be supplied to Ukraine

The head of the German Defense Ministry dodged the question of the number and type of weapons that Europe will buy from the United States to help Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to News Live.

"We agreed on confidentiality until the results are known. You understand that it would be wrong to discuss this publicly now. We want to be less predictable and not discuss everything publicly," the minister said.

As a reminder, US President Trump announced an agreement with NATO to supply weapons to Ukraine.

In turn, NATO Secretary General Marko Rutte said that NATO would pay for weapons for Ukraine to be produced by the United States.

In addition, the US President also threatened Russia with "very severe duties" if a peace agreement on Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

In addition, the United States is preparing to send Ukraine Patriot systems from one country that has as many as 17 such systems in service.