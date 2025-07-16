It will be difficult for Ukraine to use Tomahawk without strategic bombers - DIU

Ukraine will not be able to effectively deploy American Tomahawk missiles if it receives them from the United States due to the lack of strategic carriers.

This was stated by Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, in a commentary to The Guardian, Censor.NET reports.

"They are not easy to use. The main carriers are warships or strategic bombers. We have no strategic bombers," he said.

Skibitsky emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces need to hit military targets deep in Russian territory. Negotiations are currently underway with Washington to authorize strikes on such targets using ATACMS missiles with a range of 300 kilometers.

The intelligence representative also noted that due to the relocation of Russian bases to a distance of more than 500 km, Ukraine can only hit them with drones with a limited charge of 50 kg, while ATACMS carries a 500 kg warhead.

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that Trump was considering giving Tomahawks to Ukraine, but Washington has decided not to do so.

