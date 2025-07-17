Ruscists launched 64 UAVs at Ukraine, 41 targets neutralised, 23 hits recorded. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 17 July, the Russian occupiers launched 64 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

The launches were recorded from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

59 out of 64 UAVs were "Shaheds".

Read more: Enemy has once again struck Seredyno-Budska community in Sumy region, - RMA. PHOTOS

The main focus of the attack was the Dnipropetrovsk region.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08.30 a.m., air defence shot down 36 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) in the north and east of the country. In addition, 5 imitator drones were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare," they said.

A total of 23 UAVs' hits were recorded in 5 locations.

Read more: Enemy massively attacked Dnipro: one person killed and five others injured