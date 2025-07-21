Employee of Prosecutor’s Office Molochnyi, who ran over a woman to death, sent to custody without bail

An employee of the prosecutor's office, Andrii Molochnyi, who ran over a woman to death in Kyiv and tried to flee the scene of the accident, was placed under arrest without bail.

This was reported by Radio Liberty, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the court fully satisfied the prosecutor's request regarding the chief specialist of the prosecutor's office.

Employee of the prosecutor's office Molochnyi commits a fatal road accident

As a reminder, earlier in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an employee of the prosecutor's office, Andrii Molochnyi, ran over a woman and tried to flee the scene of the accident.

A woman hit by a employee of the prosecutor's office in a pedestrian zone in Kyiv died in hospital.

According to journalists, Andrii Molochnyi is the son of the traitor comedian Molochnyi.

